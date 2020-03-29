KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 223,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

