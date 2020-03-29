Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,173 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Kimball International worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 24.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBAL. ValuEngine raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kimball International Inc has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $402.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $192.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

