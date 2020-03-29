Kin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.70 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and Bancor Network. Kin has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $30,218.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.02516972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, COSS, Stellarport, Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, YoBit and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.