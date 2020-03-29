Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Hits $0.0005

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 46.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $23,097.25 and approximately $5,952.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.02521303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00194692 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00043515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Token Profile

Kind Ads Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.