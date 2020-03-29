KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 808,598 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of KLA worth $87,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in KLA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

