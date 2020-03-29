Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Knoll worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth $6,642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Knoll by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Knoll by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KNL. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Knoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Knoll has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of KNL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 492,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Knoll Inc has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $495.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.