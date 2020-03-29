Komodo Price Hits $0.34 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $40.73 million and $1.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00005547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Bitbns and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00480092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00113681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00087437 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,986,779 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange, BarterDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

