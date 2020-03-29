Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,130 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $38,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,966. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 32,306 shares worth $577,837. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

