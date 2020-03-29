Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kroger worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 793,667 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

KR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. 14,991,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,995,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.