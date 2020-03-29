KuCoin Shares Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00014850 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $75.06 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.02516825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193232 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin.

