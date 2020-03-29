Kuende (KUE) Trading 859.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 827.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Kuende has a total market cap of $256,267.86 and $1,574.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 859.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.04876972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,621,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.