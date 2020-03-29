Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

