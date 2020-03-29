Kyber Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.60 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00006967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, GOPAX and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,264,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,633,072 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Neraex, DragonEX, Bithumb, AirSwap, Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top, Huobi, Coinone, COSS, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Tidex, Zebpay, OKEx, TDAX, Coinnest, Livecoin, CPDAX, Binance, ABCC, Liqui, Coinrail, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

