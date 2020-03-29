Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,427 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

