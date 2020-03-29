Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.45.

INTU stock opened at $229.69 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a 200 day moving average of $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

