Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 15,448 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in S&P Global by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,924,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in S&P Global by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 419,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,486,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $41,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

NYSE SPGI opened at $239.75 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.