Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 10,584 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aqua America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 1,187,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 849,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 351,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 772,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 305,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

WTR stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.