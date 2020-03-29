LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 82,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $65.98 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.