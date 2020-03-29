Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $192.18 on Friday. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $156.57 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.