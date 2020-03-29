LHT (LHT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. LHT has a market cap of $597,324.51 and approximately $85.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 84.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

