LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 27th total of 148,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.05%.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.