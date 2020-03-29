LikeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $5,055.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.34 or 0.04888002 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036966 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,335,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,513,709 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

