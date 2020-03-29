Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $89,326.51 and approximately $33.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,229.35 or 2.14439215 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

