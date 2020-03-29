LMR Partners LLP Acquires 29,095 Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.05% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSW remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Friday. 1,388,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,576. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

