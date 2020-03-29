LMR Partners LLP Acquires 35,210 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

