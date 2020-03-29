LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 435,983 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 352,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 350,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

SNPS stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $124.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

