LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 15,135 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3,801.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 247,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.