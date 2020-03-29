LMR Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,015,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

