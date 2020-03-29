LMR Partners LLP Buys 12,402 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.41.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

