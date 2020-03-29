LMR Partners LLP Buys 24,781 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 615.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 995,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,024. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,624,340 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

