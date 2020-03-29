LMR Partners LLP Buys 9,858 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,181,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

