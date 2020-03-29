LMR Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,590 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,383. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

