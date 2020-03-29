LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 890,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 1.30% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 401,778 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 590,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

