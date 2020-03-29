LMR Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 279,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.51. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

