LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 113,215 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 113,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

M traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,133,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.27%.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

