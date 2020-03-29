LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 14,205 Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,360,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,086,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,522,000 after buying an additional 427,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after buying an additional 422,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,231,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

KEYS stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 2,366,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,168. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

