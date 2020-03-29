LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 79,477 H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 4,778,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,528. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.