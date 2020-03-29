LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 8,480 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. 2,616,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,440. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.