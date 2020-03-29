LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 2,146,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,422. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

