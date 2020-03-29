LMR Partners LLP Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $39.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.01. The company had a trading volume of 714,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,099. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

