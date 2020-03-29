LMR Partners LLP Has $1.58 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 304.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,908,206. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

