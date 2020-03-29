LMR Partners LLP Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lennar from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

