LMR Partners LLP Has $2.73 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 160.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,464. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

