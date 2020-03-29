LMR Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Garmin stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

