LMR Partners LLP Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. 4,272,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,247. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.