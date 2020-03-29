LMR Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.52. 362,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.