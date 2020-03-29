LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.35 Million in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

LEG traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 1,155,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

