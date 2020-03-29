LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.38 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.47.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.41. 1,621,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,785. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

