LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.68 Million in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. 2,595,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

