LMR Partners LLP Invests $2.14 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.04. 3,330,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

